'Hot' July On Frontline: Over 5,500 Clashes, Enemy Increases Guided Bomb Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This information was reported by Ukraine's Ministry of Defense , as cited by Ukrinform.

In July, the intensity of hostilities by Russian forces remained high, as they continued to exert sustained pressure in an effort to wear down Ukraine's defenses. The use of guided aerial bombs also increased.

According to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, a total of 5,523 combat engagements were recorded throughout July. On multiple occasions, the daily number of clashes surpassed 200. The most intense day on the frontline was July 10, when Ukrainian forces faced 214 combat engagements within 24 hours.

Russian military losses in July exceeded 33,000 – CinC

In addition to the high intensity of infantry assaults, artillery fire, and missile strikes, Russian forces also maintained a heavy use of aerial bombs equipped with universal planning and correction modules (UPCMs).

In July, Russian aircraft dropped 3,786 guided aerial bombs on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and frontline settlements-an increase compared to June, when 3,100 guided aerial bombs were used. According to the Ministry of Defense, the highest number of glide bombs deployed in a single month was recorded in April 2025, when Russian aircraft dropped more than 5,000.

As reported by Ukrinform, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that Russian combat losses in July totaled 33,220 personnel.