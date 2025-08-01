MON CARBONE And Koenigsegg Announce Exclusive Carbon Fiber Luggage At Goodwood Festival Of Speed

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 30, 2025 10:51 pm - At the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, MON CARBONE and Koenigsegg unveiled the world's first bonded carbon fiber luggage, created exclusively for the new Gemera.

A new era in performance travel begins as MON CARBONE and Koenigsegg reveal an exclusive co-branded luggage collection at the iconic Goodwood Festival of Speed. Designed to accompany the launch of Koenigsegg's groundbreaking four-seat hypercar, the Gemera, this collaboration marks the intersection of automotive excellence and advanced material innovation.

This exclusive edition luggage is engineered to match the spirit and precision of the Koenigsegg Gemera. Featuring a carbon fiber shell with a 4x4 twill weave identical to the Gemera's bodywork, the design reflects Koenigsegg's signature style. In a world first, the shell and aluminum frame are bonded using high-strength structural adhesive, the same method used in supercar manufacturing. This makes it the first luggage in the world to use bonded supercar construction. Finishing touches include Alcantara leather on the handle and telescopic shaft, and the Koenigsegg Ghost Squadron emblem engraved onto the shell. Each piece is precision-fitted to the rear luggage compartment of the Gemera, blending function and performance with refined aesthetics.

“When developing the new Gemera, we discovered it could fit four full-size carry-ons in the rear. Since our car is built entirely from carbon fiber, we needed luggage that could match both in quality and in spirit, MON CARBONE was the only partner that could deliver the performance and craftsmanship we were looking for” said a Koenigsegg Concept & Development Technician.

MON CARBONE is a luxury lifestyle brand pioneering the use of carbon fiber across daily carry, tech, and travel goods. At the heart of its innovation is its patented FLEXTREMETM technology, which transforms rigid carbon fiber into a material that is flexible, lightweight and impact-resistant perfect for luggage. Each BLACKDIAMOND luggage piece is constructed from over 30 million ultra-fine carbon fiber strands, offering a shell that is stronger than steel and lighter than aluminum. By merging cutting-edge engineering with elevated design, MON CARBONE continues to redefine how carbon fiber can be carried and experienced in everyday life.

