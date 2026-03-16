History-Sheeter Thoppai Ganesh Shot Dead In Police Encounter In Chennai

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, March 16 (IANS) A history-sheeter wanted in a major robbery case was shot dead in a police encounter near Madhavaram Roundabout in north Chennai on Monday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Thoppai Ganesh, who was accused in several criminal cases, including murder and armed robbery.

According to police sources, Ganesh had been absconding in connection with a daring robbery that took place on January 30 near the Madhavaram Roundabout.

In the incident, a gang allegedly looted ₹25 lakh in cash and 15 sovereigns of gold from a victim.

Based on evidence gathered during the investigation, the police registered a case against Ganesh and launched an extensive search to track him down.

Acting on specific Intelligence inputs, a special police team located Ganesh near the same Madhavaram Roundabout area early on Monday morning.

Officers attempted to arrest him, but police said the suspect allegedly attacked the personnel and tried to escape from the spot.

During the confrontation that followed, the police opened fire in self-defence. Ganesh sustained bullet injuries in the encounter and collapsed at the scene. He was immediately taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, where doctors declared him dead.

Police officials said Ganesh had a long criminal record and was involved in multiple serious offences, including murder and violent robbery.

Investigators believe he was part of a gang operating in several parts of north Chennai and neighbouring districts.

The incident comes amid a series of recent police encounters targeting organised criminal networks in Chennai.

The city police have intensified operations against history-sheeters and gang members following the shocking killing of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu state president and lawyer K. Armstrong on June 5, 2024.

Soon after assuming office in the wake of Armstrong's murder, Chennai City Police Commissioner Arun had issued a strong warning to criminal gangs. He said the police were determined to crack down on organised crime and restore public confidence in law enforcement.

“Gangsters must understand that the police know the language they speak,” Commissioner Arun had said, indicating that strict action would be taken against criminals who threaten law and order in the city.

Police officials stated that investigations are continuing to identify other suspects involved in the Madhavaram robbery case. Security has also been tightened in parts of north Chennai as the police continue their drive against organised criminal gangs.

-IANS

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