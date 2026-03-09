Federal Reserve Board Announces Approval Of Notice By CBS Banc-Corp.
The Federal Reserve Board on Monday announced its approval of the notice by CBS Banc-Corp., of Russellville, Alabama, to acquire TAG Bancshares Inc., and thereby indirectly acquire Citizens Bank & Trust, Inc., both of Trenton, Georgia.
