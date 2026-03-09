Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Federal Reserve Board Announces Approval Of Notice By CBS Banc-Corp.

2026-03-09 11:01:00
(MENAFN- The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Monday announced its approval of the notice by CBS Banc-Corp., of Russellville, Alabama, to acquire TAG Bancshares Inc., and thereby indirectly acquire Citizens Bank & Trust, Inc., both of Trenton, Georgia.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

The Federal Reserve

