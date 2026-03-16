DWP Congress 2026 Partners With Macao To Redefine The Future Of Luxury Destination Celebrations

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Destination Wedding Planners (DWP) Congress, the world's most influential B2B platform dedicated to destination weddings, organised by, will place a powerful global spotlight on Macao in April 2026.

In partnership with thethe congress is all set to position the city as one of the most compelling destinations for weddings, honeymoons, luxury celebrations, romance and experiential tourism destinations in the world.

Taking place fromDWP Congress 2026 will bring together the globe's most respected wedding planners, influencers, hospitality leaders, creative visionaries and luxury brands to a city where centuries of cultural heritage meet bold, contemporary ambition.

For over two decades, QnA International has curated the DWP Congress as a catalyst for destination growth, selecting cities that offer identity, narrative and immersive possibility. In 2026, that spotlight turns to Macao.

As a Supporting Partner, the Macao Government Tourism Office will facilitate the DWP Congress to showcase Macao's wedding and romantic tourism offerings to over 300 top wedding professionals from 70+ countries. The destination's blend of UNESCO World Heritage sites, world-class hospitality, and contemporary luxury venues will be highlighted throughout the event.

A significant aspect of this partnership involves 30 international media professionals and key opinion leaders who will experience Macao through curated destination activities organized by MGTO. These immersive experiences will generate targeted content across specialized wedding publications, amplifying Macao's position as a premier wedding destination to high-value global audiences.

The city's integrated resorts offer luxury hotels, Michelin-starred dining, retail, entertainment and convention facilities, enabling planners to craft immersive,“city within a city” wedding experiences.

As couples increasingly seek multi-day, experiential celebrations, Macao is uniquely positioned to lead this evolution and Sands Lifestyle Macao offers planners the rare ability to craft wedding journeys that are immersive, theatrical and deeply personalised.

“DWP Congress has always identified destinations ready to lead the next chapter of global wedding tourism,” said Sidh N.C., Managing Director, QnA International.“Macao embodies that next chapter-a city with soul, scale and sophistication. Its blend of heritage, gastronomy, entertainment and luxury infrastructure creates extraordinary possibilities. We believe Macao will inspire planners to reimagine what destination weddings can become.”

Strategically located in the Greater Bay Area, Macao is rapidly expanding beyond leisure into high-value MICE and celebration tourism. Hosting DWP Congress 2026 signals its ambition to become a serious contender in the ultra-luxury global wedding market.

Beyond infrastructure, it is Macao's emotional resonance that sets it apart-ancient fortresses beside modern skylines, street-side bakeries alongside designer boutiques, tradition intertwined with spectacle.

Through DWP Congress 2026, QnA International aims to catalyse long-term collaboration between global wedding leaders and Macao's tourism ecosystem, unlocking markets across Europe, the Middle East, India, Southeast Asia and the Americas.

The Congress will feature high-level networking, curated one-to-one business meetings, immersive site inspections, thematic evenings and experiential showcases, allowing planners to experience Macao not merely as delegates, but as storytellers discovering a canvas for their client's most significant moments.

By blending strategic business exchange with authentic cultural immersion, DWP Congress 2026 will not only introduce Macao to new global markets but will enable decision-makers to envision, design and confidently recommend the city as Asia's most dynamic stage for luxury destination celebrations.

As the countdown begins, DWP Congress Macao 2026 promises more than an industry gathering-it marks a celebration of culture, creativity and the future of experiential luxury, set against one of Asia's most fascinating backdrops.

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