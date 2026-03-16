Stalin, Udhayanidhi's Political Careers Will End On May 4: AIADMK

AIADMK Vows to End 'Dynastic Rule'

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) spokesperson Kovai Sathyan on Monday said the party will make sure that the dynasty of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son Udhyanidhi Stalin comes to an end on May 4, the vote counting day. "The end of dynastic rule in Tamil Nadu will come on May 4, when the election results are announced. That day will mark the end of the political aspirations and political career of MK Stalin and his son, Prince Udhayanidhi. AIADMK will make sure that dynasty comes to an end and democracy blossoms inside Arivalam," he said.

Urges ECI to Tackle Voter Bribery

Speaking to ANI, Sathyan praised the Election Commission of India (ECI), saying that it has maintained transparency in Tamil Nadu and stressed that ECI needs to ensure that the money earmarked for voters is dealt with iron hands. "The Election Commission so far has ensured utmost transparency when it comes to Tamil Nadu, starting from their Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercises. We hope this transparency continues and Election Commission has to make sure that the money that has been earmarked to distribute to voters is dealt with iron hands," HE SAID.

The sources say that DMK has earmarked Rs. 2000 per vote, still Rs. 4000 based on the constituencies, he added.

The AIADMK spokesperson highlighted that a video showcasing thousands of utensils being stocked to distribute among voters has surfaced. He urged the ECI to tackle the situation with iron hands, underlining that DMK will go to any extent to bribe people for votes. "Even today videos are out where the utensils are being stocked in thousands in Coimbatore for distribution. The video was out in the morning. So Election Commission should act in an iron hand because DMK will go to any extent to bribe the people for the votes because the prospects of Udhyanidhi is lying in a loose thread and MK Stalin's biggest dream is not for Tamil Nadu but for his family members and but for his son," he said.

AIADMK Confident of Victory

Exuding confidence in the victory of AIADMK, he said, "As far as AIDMK is concerned, we will win hands down 210 out of 234. Our leader has already completed 195 constituencies."

Tamil Nadu will hold elections in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

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