'Warning To Everyone': Shinde And Pawar On Board Over Manikrao Kokate Row, Says Maha CM

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendr Fadnavis said on Friday that the decision to divest Manikrao Kokate was taken jointly after a discussion with the Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and further pointed out that 'warning' has been given to all the MLAs to"behave" and not"malign" the government's"good work."

“There was an outrage over whatever had happened (Kokate's video went viral about playing rummy in the state council and terming the government a beggar). The decision to divest Kokate of the Agriculture Department was taken after discussion with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. Kokate's portfolio has been changed and given Sports, Youth Welfare, Minority Affairs and Auqaf). The agriculture portfolio has now been allotted to Dattatray Bharane,” he told reporters in his reaction after the change in Kokate's portfolio amid chorus for his resignation by opposition and various farmers organisations for insulting farmers by playing rummy and making insensitive statements against farmers who are already in distress.

To a question whether there will be further reshuffling in the cabinet, Fadnavis said that there is no discussion of any other changes right now.

He said that instructions have been given to all ministers that indiscipline would not be tolerated, and they have been told to focus on departmental work.

“It is certain that if anyone indulges in indiscipline, they have been told that it will not be tolerated and action will be taken against them. This is a warning to everyone. We have come to serve the people. And while serving the people, people see everything we say, do, and how we behave, so there must be control over this,” he observed.

On Monday, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar met all ministers after the cabinet meeting and asked them not to spark any controversies, which would dent the state government's image and adversely impact the government's“good work.”

The Chief Minister has warned all ministers not to force him to take action if they will embroil themselves in controversies which will ultimately damage the government's image.

About his meeting with former minister and NCP legislator Dhananjay Munde on Thursday, the Chief Minister said he had met him three times, not for his re-induction in the cabinet but for different reasons.

Meanwhile, Minister Kokate, in his first reaction, said,“I accept the decision taken by the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and my leader, Nationalist Congress Party National President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. I will continue my journey according to this decision.”

On the allocation of the agriculture portfolio to Dattatray Bharane, Minister Kokate stated,“He (Dattatray Bharane) is a farmer's son having the necessary knowledge about agriculture and farmers. Therefore, he has been given this responsibility. I am confident that the Agriculture Department will get justice. If he needs any help and he asks me for any help, I will help him 100 per cent.”

To a question whether he is upset about removing him from the Agriculture Department, Minister Kokate clarified that he was not upset, adding that,“I am happy.”