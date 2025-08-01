Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan Welcomes Joint Int'l Statement To Recognize Independent Palestinian State

2025-08-01 07:16:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- Jordan welcomed the joint statement issued by foreign ministers of Andorra, Australia, Canada, Finland, France, Luxmbourg, Malta, New Zealand, Portugal and San Marino on recognizing an independent Palestinian state.
The recognition will be signed in September during the meeting of the UN General Assembly. It was also previously signed by Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Spain and Slovenia.
In a statement on Friday, spokesperson of the Jordanian Foreign Ministry Ambassador Sufian Qudah said the international stance shows the world's desire to end the Israeli occupation of Palestine.
It provides big support for the international efforts to implement the two-state solution, with East Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital. (end)
