Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Euro Area Annual Inflation Remains Stable At 2 Pct In July


2025-08-01 07:16:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- The European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Friday that the annual inflation rate in the euro area remained stable at 2 percent in July 2025, the same level recorded in June, according to preliminary estimates issued by the office.
In its report, Eurostat explained that the food, alcohol, and tobacco sector was the largest contributor to the annual inflation rate in July, with an increase of 3.3 percent, compared to 3.1 percent in June.
It was followed by the services sector, which recorded an inflation rate of 3.1 percent, down from 3.3 percent the previous month, according to the report.
Eurostat also noted that inflation in non-energy industrial goods rose to 0.8 percent, compared to 0.5 percent in June, while the energy sector continued to register negative rates, standing at -2.5 percent in July, compared to -2.6 percent in June. (end)
arn


MENAFN01082025000071011013ID1109872742

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search