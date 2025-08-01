403
Euro Area Annual Inflation Remains Stable At 2 Pct In July
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- The European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Friday that the annual inflation rate in the euro area remained stable at 2 percent in July 2025, the same level recorded in June, according to preliminary estimates issued by the office.
In its report, Eurostat explained that the food, alcohol, and tobacco sector was the largest contributor to the annual inflation rate in July, with an increase of 3.3 percent, compared to 3.1 percent in June.
It was followed by the services sector, which recorded an inflation rate of 3.1 percent, down from 3.3 percent the previous month, according to the report.
Eurostat also noted that inflation in non-energy industrial goods rose to 0.8 percent, compared to 0.5 percent in June, while the energy sector continued to register negative rates, standing at -2.5 percent in July, compared to -2.6 percent in June. (end)
