Why Finn Balor Still Hasn't Betrayed Dominik Mysterio Despite Judgment Day's Internal Tensions Rising

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio are still on the same side - but for how long?

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan were inching toward a babyface turn before things abruptly changed in June 2025. Morgan suffered a shoulder injury in a singles match against Kairi Sane, ruling her out of active programming.

Before the injury, she was helping to absorb the crowd's heat during Dirty Dom's promos. Since then, the dynamic shifted completely. Without Morgan beside him, Mysterio has been getting louder boos again, even as an Intercontinental Champion.

Still, WWE might be saving their joint face turn for something bigger. Just like Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were removed from Judgment Day together, the plan might be the same for LivDom. But Morgan's injury delayed that, which might be the only reason Balor hasn't pulled the trigger yet.

Finn Balor isn't someone who strikes randomly. He operates with timing. At SummerSlam 2024, he blindsided Damian Priest a full year after Priest cost him the World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam 2023.

It wouldn't be surprising if Balor has already circled WrestleMania 42 to stab Dominik in the back, maybe in a much bigger spot. Until then, he's playing his cards right.

Roxanne Perez recently joined Judgment Day. While she now holds the Women's Tag Team Titles with Raquel Rodriguez, she's also been working on Dirty Dom behind the scenes. From bringing chicken tenders to gifting him a Nintendo Switch 2, her“interest” in Dominik has started becoming obvious.

Liv Morgan already caught Roxy getting flirty with her on-screen boyfriend. And it seems intentional. Perez could be Balor's pawn, strategically placed to shake up trust between Morgan, Dom, and Rodriguez.

The Judgment Day is thriving. Balor and JD McDonagh are the World Tag Team Champions. Roxanne and Raquel hold the Women's Tag Team belts. Dominik Mysterio remains Intercontinental Champion.

This group still runs RAW. Even without Rhea Ripley or Liv Morgan in the mix, the faction is stronger than ever on paper.

WWE may simply not want to dismantle a dominant group right now, especially one holding multiple titles. Their status as the“top heel faction” hasn't been challenged yet. Plus, with Finn Balor's past in Bullet Club, the company could be pushing to establish Judgment Day as a legendary stable in its own right.

Liv Morgan was reportedly being prepped to feud with IYO SKY before her injury. She also teased tension with Nikki Bella and hinted at wanting the Women's World Title back. When she returns, Morgan might jump right back into the spotlight, possibly pushing Judgment Day's internal chemistry to its breaking point.

For now, WWE seems content with Judgment Day staying united, even if a ticking time bomb like Balor is lurking in plain sight.