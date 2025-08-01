Bihar News: Stone-Pelting Occurs During Religious Procession In Muzaffarpur, Policemen & Residents Injured
The incident took place during the Mahaviri flag procession in Meenapur village under the jurisdiction of Rajepur police station on Thursday evening.
Talking to reporters, Muzaffarpur SSP Sushil Kumar said, "The incident took place when some troublemakers threw stones from rooftops at a procession, where a team of police officials was also present."
"Several policemen, including the SHO, and five to six local residents were injured. The injured were admitted to the nearest government hospital, and their condition is reported to be out of danger," he added.
Additional forces were deployed in the area, and the situation was brought under control, he said.
Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter, he said, adding five people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
CommentsNo comment