Introducing Pulpminer: A No-Code Platform To Convert Any Webpage To A Real-Time JSON API

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Now available, PulpMiner makes web data extraction simple, fast, and code-free for developers, marketers, and teams

MUVATTUPUZHA, India, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PulpMiner, an AI-powered no-code tool, is now publicly available to help users convert any webpage to a real-time JSON API . The platform removes the need for traditional, complex scraping by allowing anyone to generate structured data from any URL in seconds-without writing a single line of code.









Powered by cutting-edge large language models (LLMs) and intelligent scrapers, PulpMiner automatically detects the structure of webpages and transforms unstructured content into clean JSON outputs. Users can simply paste a link and, optionally, provide a JSON template to create a custom API endpoint in real time.

With built-in caching and AI-assisted structure detection, users can generate JSON API from any URL and feed live web data into their workflows for use cases such as price monitoring, SEO audits, and content aggregation. The combination of LLMs and scrapers ensures accurate, fast, and flexible data extraction even for dynamic sites.









Since its soft launch, PulpMiner has gained traction among Product Hunt users and indie developer communities. Its browser-based interface makes it easy to create API for website without code , empowering individuals and small teams to work with live web data without engineering overhead.

PulpMiner is free to try, with upcoming features including scheduled fetch, the ability to scrape content behind logins (currently in progress), and additional enhancements based on user feedback.

About PulpMiner









PulpMiner is a no-code platform that allows users to extract structured data from any public webpage and convert it into a real-time JSON API using LLMs and scrapers. Built for speed, simplicity, and flexibility, PulpMiner helps users work with web data without writing or maintaining code. Learn more at .

