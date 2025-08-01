Mr Biker Saigon Launches New Vietnam Gravel Bike Tour

Gravel riders near Hoi An, Vietnam

Gravel riders stopping for a break on a road in southern Vietnam

A quiet biking trail in southern Vietnam

Industry-leading operator introduces 10-day ride from Saigon to Hoi An, opening up a new frontier in Asian adventure cycling

- Minh Thai, Founder, Mr Biker SaigonHO CHI MINH CITY, HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mr Biker Saigon, Vietnam's leading cycling tour company, has announced the launch of its first-ever gravel bike tour: a bold, 10-day ride from Saigon to Hoi An designed for serious riders seeking challenge, culture, and adventure.Gravel Bike Vietnam: Saigon to Hoi An is not your average cycling tour. It's a ride through Vietnam's most rugged coastlines, highland tea hills, and off-grid backroads – a region-spanning journey blending endurance, discovery, and deep local insight. Riders will cover 60–100km a day across red clay trails, misty pine descents, coastal gravel flats, and forest tracks once used by farmers and fishermen.“We're delighted to offer this new gravel cycling experience to our clients – and there will be many more to come,” says Minh Thai, founder of Mr Biker Saigon.“The tour is inspired by my own passion for gravel riding as well as by our successful mountain biking team. We believe Vietnam has the potential to be one of the world's great gravel biking destinations and we are proud to be pioneers in this field.”The route passes through Vietnam's tea and coffee-growing highlands, past ancient Cham ruins, quiet fishing villages, bustling coastal towns, and the haunting My Lai Memorial – ending in the lantern-lit streets of Hoi An, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Days are demanding but never punishing, and nights are spent in handpicked boutique hotels where hot showers, beachside dinners, and local craft beer await.Each ride is fully supported by a professional team of local cyclists, mechanics, and drivers – people who know every inch of the route and can recommend a better roadside bánh xèo as easily as they can fix a bent derailleur. And as Mr Biker also runs an official Trek dealership in Saigon, riders will get to ride specially imported Trek Checkpoint 2025 model bikes.Riders can expect gravel with personality: varied, wild, and challenging – but always rewarding.Why Vietnam for Gravel?While the world's gravel crowd obsesses over Colombia, Morocco, and the Rockies, Vietnam remains one of the scene's best-kept secrets. That's changing. With its vast network of quiet rural roads, diverse terrain, and still-authentic atmosphere, Vietnam offers everything a gravel cyclist craves – without the crowds or price tag.“This is gravel with proper riding and proper support,” says Thai.“And the roads? Often, you'll have them to yourself.”Mr Biker Saigon has already built a reputation for expertly run road, MTB, and custom cycling adventures across Southeast Asia. With this launch, the company adds another first to its name – and opens the door for Vietnam to take its rightful place on the global gravel map.

Gravel Bike Vietnam: Saigon to Hoi An – 10 Days of Pure Adventure

