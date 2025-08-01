Hazardous Items Found During Mine Clearance To Go To Azerbaijan's Ministry - Decree
This provision is reflected in the amendment signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to the decree "On the Implementation of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Mine Clearance Activities dated December 13, 2024, and Regulation of Certain Related Issues."
Under the amendment, any identified hazardous substances encountered during the mine clearance operation must be expeditiously conveyed to the FHN by the executing entity via a formal documentation process. This procedure may necessitate communication with the designated authority through either a certified mail service or digital transmission.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment