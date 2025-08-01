Hazardous Items Found During Mine Clearance To Go To Azerbaijan's Ministry - Decree

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Dangerous materials identified during mine clearance operations will be handed over to the Ministry of Emergency Situations (FHN), Trend reports.

This provision is reflected in the amendment signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to the decree "On the Implementation of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Mine Clearance Activities dated December 13, 2024, and Regulation of Certain Related Issues."

Under the amendment, any identified hazardous substances encountered during the mine clearance operation must be expeditiously conveyed to the FHN by the executing entity via a formal documentation process. This procedure may necessitate communication with the designated authority through either a certified mail service or digital transmission.