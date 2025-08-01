150 Years Of Water, Secured In A Single Token: Water150 Releases Its Whitepaper In Accordance With Mica Regulations

SöDERHAMN, SWEDEN, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Water150 , the project behind the RWA concept of securing premium quality spring water sources through future-proof, blockchain-managed reserves, unveiled its whitepaper . This marks a significant milestone with full compliance under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR, EU 2023/1114) and notification to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), Luxembourg's competent authority. This regulatory alignment underscores Water150's commitment to transparency and secure operations in the EU, a key highlight of the whitepaper release.The whitepaper details the W150 token and DROP voucher, enabling holders to secure and redeem access to a 1,000-well ecosystem of high-quality spring water managed under the Longhouse Water Quality Standard. It also outlines the project's sustainable vision and associated risks. Potential users can now get a transparent glimpse into the blockchain-powered initiative, supported by a maximum 210 billion W150 tokens tied to reserved water liters.According to the Water150 whitepaper published on July 25th, each W150 token automatically issues 1 DROP voucher per year via its smart contract, redeemable for 1 liter of premium spring water within the same year, for at least 150 years starting January 1, 2027. Redemption uses and burns the DROP voucher but does not affect the W150 token, ensuring ongoing access rights. Token holders can opt for self-tapping at certified wells or pay for bottling/distribution at competitive rates, with the process beginning in 2027.“We're definitely proud to grow past the novelty stage in the roadmap for the Water150 project with the full-scale presentation of our whitepaper. Now, anyone can see and test the soundness of our plan to resolve one of the oldest problems in nature: sourcing and preserving drinking water in its most natural and purest form. Even beyond that, we hope our early success inspires others to consider how they can exploit the transparency, decentralized ledger technology, and immutability of the blockchain to present unique solutions to global issues or problems within their locale.”About Water150: Water150 is an innovative blockchain-based project created by the Longhouse Foundation, aimed at securing access to premium spring water through a secure, tokenized ecosystem. Led by Longhouse Water150 S.A. in Luxembourg, it connects certified wells-starting with historic sources like Sätra Brunn-to a network of 1,000 springs, managed under the rigorous Longhouse Water Quality Standard for purity and sustainability. Water150 empowers users to secure long-term water rights, fostering a transparent, 150-year vision of hydration backed by real-world assets.Disclaimer: This crypto-asset marketing communication has not been reviewed or approved by any competent authority in any Member State of the European Union. The offeror of the crypto-asset is solely responsible for the content of this crypto-asset marketing communication.For full details, see the WATER150 whitepaper at water150 or contact Water150 S.A. at:

