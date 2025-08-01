Assam: Human Trafficking Racket Busted 26 Girls Rescued

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Aug 1 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough, railway authorities in Assam foiled a human trafficking operation at Tinsukia railway station, rescuing 26 minor girls and young women who were reportedly being trafficked to Tamil Nadu using forged documents, officials said on Friday.

The joint operation, carried out by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRPF), was part of a routine inspection.

Five individuals, both men and women, suspected to be part of the trafficking network, were detained at the scene.

During initial interrogation, one of the accused, identified as Bidyut Dutta, claimed the victims were being taken to work in a textile factory in Tamil Nadu.

Authorities, however, are treating the claim with caution and are investigating the wider scope of the trafficking ring.

Human trafficking remains a persistent concern in Upper Assam, especially in the tea garden regions, where vulnerable families are often targeted with false promises of employment and financial aid.

Children and young women are then trafficked to other states for exploitative labour or worse.

The Assam government recently rolled out a comprehensive state policy aimed at tackling human trafficking and witch-hunting, reflecting its commitment to building a society free from exploitation and abuse.

The policy envisions a safe and inclusive environment where every individual can access their rights and services without fear.

The new policy identifies trafficking and witch-hunting as crimes that disproportionately affect women and girls.

While trafficking is flagged as an organised and fast-expanding criminal enterprise, witch-hunting is recognised as a deeply entrenched social evil.

Assam's strategic location, sharing borders with six northeastern states as well as Bangladesh and Bhutan, adds to the complexity of the trafficking crisis, the policy noted.

The state has already enacted the Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act, 2018, which classifies the offence as cognisable, non-bailable, and non-compoundable.

The policy calls for a coordinated, multi-sectoral response focusing on prevention, survivor protection and rehabilitation, and stringent legal action against offenders.

The Department of Women and Child Development has been appointed the nodal agency for implementing the policy, with support from various departments and the formation of committees at the state, district, and gaon panchayat levels to ensure grassroots-level intervention.