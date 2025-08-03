Tata Motors reports 6 pc sales drop in July amid subdued demand

(MENAFN- IANS)

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Tata Motors on Thursday reported a decline in its overall domestic vehicle sales performance for July, reflecting subdued market demand both domestically and internationally.

In July 2025, the company sold a total of 65,953 units in the domestic market (Passenger vehicle + Commercial vehicle ), registering a decline of 6 per cent from 70,161 units sold in the same month a year ago.

The total sales of commercial vehicles (CV) for the month stood at 28,956 units (Domestic + International), up 7 per cent from 27,042 units in July 24. Meanwhile, CV's domestic sales stood at 26,432 units, up 4 per cent from 25,436 units in the corresponding month a year ago.

The Indian automaker sold a total of 39,521 units of passenger vehicles in the month under review, down 12 per cent from 44,725 units in July 2024

Small Cargo vehicles (SCV) cargo and pickup (9,880 units) contributed the most in July sales, followed by Heavy commercial vehicle trucks (6,735 units), and passenger carriers (4,749 units).

Meanwhile, domestic and international sales for Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MH&ICV) in July were 12,387 units against 11,174 units in the same month last year.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic and international business in July 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,669 units compared to 11,886 units in July 2024.

Meanwhile, Tata Group is reportedly in talks to acquire the truck division of Italy's Iveco Group in a possible $4.5 billion deal. The talks with Iveco, which is owned by the Agnelli family, are reportedly centred on purchasing its Defence and commercial truck businesses. Iveco has admitted to looking into the possibility of selling its industrial vehicle division, but no firm decision has been made as of yet.

