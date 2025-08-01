Best Antivirus For Windows 10 (2025): Avast Awarded Top PC Security Solution By Software Experts

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Software Experts has recognized Avast as a top antivirus for Windows 10 in 2025*. The award highlights Avast Premium Security and Avast Ultimate for their strong security frameworks, advanced privacy protection, and user-friendly tools that address the modern PC user's needs.

Top Antivirus Software for Windows 10

Avast - a global cybersecurity company that provides digital protection and privacy tools for individuals across PCs, Macs, and mobile devices.

Following an independent review of antivirus platforms compatible with Windows 10*, Software Experts found that Avast offers one of the most comprehensive solutions for personal use. The recognition is based on the effectiveness, usability, and feature set of the company's flagship products.

Avast Premium Security: Layered Protection Against Evolving Threats

Avast Premium Security provides a full-featured defense suite that goes beyond basic antivirus. Key features include:



Real-Time Protection Against Viruses, Malware, and Ransomware: The platform actively scans for known and emerging threats and neutralizes them before they can cause harm.

Ransomware Shield: This feature secures personal photos, documents, and other files from unauthorized encryption by ransomware.

Webcam Shield: Protects against attempts to remotely activate a device's camera, a growing concern in privacy circles.

Scam Guardian: Uses AI-driven analysis to detect and block scams in real time, helping users avoid fraudulent websites, links, and messages before they fall victim.

Real Site (Anti-Phishing Protection): Prevents users from visiting fake websites that impersonate legitimate services, a common tactic in phishing attacks.

Advanced Firewall: Monitors all incoming and outgoing network traffic, giving users full visibility and control over their connections. Email Shield: Scans email attachments to prevent malicious files from reaching users' inboxes.

Avast Ultimate: All-in-One Protection, Privacy, and Performance

Avast Ultimate expands on Premium Security's capabilities by bundling three additional tools into a single subscription:



Avast SecureLine VPN: Encrypts internet traffic, ensuring online anonymity and protection on public Wi-Fi networks.

Avast Cleanup Premium: A system optimization tool that removes junk files, cleans up registries, and improves overall performance, helping aging PCs run more smoothly. Avast AntiTrack: Obscures users' digital fingerprints, making it harder for advertisers and trackers to build profiles based on browsing behavior.

Together, these tools offer a seamless experience for users who want security, privacy, and optimization in one subscription. All components are designed for ease of use, integrating into a centralized interface that simplifies threat monitoring and system maintenance.

The award reflects ongoing consumer interest in solutions that not only defend against increasingly sophisticated threats but also help maintain device performance and protect digital identity.

Click here to explore the complete features of Avast Premium Security and Avast Ultimate. For a more detailed review, please visit the Software Experts website .

About Avast

Avast is a global provider of digital security and privacy tools. Its products help protect hundreds of millions of users across Windows, Mac, and mobile devices from online threats. Avast is regularly recognized by independent testing labs such as VB100, AV-Comparatives, and AV-Test. The company also supports online safety initiatives through groups like the Coalition Against Stalkerware and No More Ransom.

*Software Experts conducted extensive tests on numerous antivirus programs, measuring protection effectiveness, speed, and user experience to determine Avast as the best choice for Windows 10 users in 2025.

About Software Experts: Software Experts provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Software Experts may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

