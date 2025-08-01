KIA AMERICA POSTS 12 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES INCREASE IN JULY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The newly launched 2026 EV9 recorded strong performance in July with 1,737 units sold – marking a 90 percent increase compared to the previous month. Other electric models such as the EV6 and Niro EV also maintained strong momentum, driving growth across Kia's entire electrified lineup. Notably, key models including Soul (+36 percent); Carnival (+30 percent); K5 (+25 percent); Telluride (+15 percent); Sportage (+14 percent) and Sorento (+11 percent) saw double-digit sales increases over July 2024 – with Carnival, Sportage, and Telluride achieving their best-ever July sales performances. "Kia is steadily progressing toward its highest annual sales record and an all-time high market share, fueled by record-breaking consumer sales growth," said Eric Watson, vice-president, sales operations, Kia America. "As our SUV lineup maintains double-digit growth month after month, we recently rolled out a new ad campaign for the 2026 Sportage, which offers the ideal combination of efficiency and capability. As Kia's longest-running nameplate, our customers have a strong sense of connection to Sportage, and we are fostering similar connections between our customers and other models." In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America also announced initiatives, including:

The opening of the Kia Connected HomeTM display at the world-renowned Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The Kia Connected Home is a sophisticated showcase of how Kia's flagship EV9 can power and connect with residential spaces through innovative energy capabilities. The EV9 features vehicle-to-home (V2H)1 functionality which – in properly equipped homes – can enable energy transfer from vehicle to home, keeping lights on and appliances running during outages or peak energy times2. This display will be open through January 2026.



Kia America debuted a new two-part creative campaign for the 2026 Sportage SUV that highlighted the joy, adventure and excitement of the classic American road-trip. As the fast-growing brand's longest-running nameplate, the popular Kia Sportage was recently updated to include a dynamic exterior design featuring a broad, upright grille and a tech-forward cabin with advanced wireless connectivity.

In collaboration with Central Texas Kia Dealers, Kia America announced a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross for the ongoing relief in communities impacted by the recent floods across the state of Texas.



MONTH OF JULY JULY YTD Model 2025 2024 2025 2024 EV9 1,737 1,815 6,675 11,486 EV6 1,290 1,547 7,165 12,488 K4/Forte 11,188 10,448 86,723 80,921 K5 5,879 4,713 40,444 17,520 Soul 4,665 3,428 30,791 31,893 Niro 2,751 2,674 14,539 20,776 Seltos 4,917 5,481 29,856 38,267 Sportage 14,392 12,628 101,564 92,481 Sorento 7,965 7,206 58,884 53,869 Telluride 10,411 9,082 71,913 62,782 Carnival 5,928 4,557 39,080 25,640 Total 71,123 63,580 487,634 450,040

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* Select trims of the 2025 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 V2H requires separately sold additional equipment, which are currently not available for purchase. May not be compatible with all devices and homes. Permits and special permissions may be required and may not be available in all areas. 2 Requires a Wallbox Power Recovery Unit (sold separately) for backup power functionality during power outage situations

