KIA AMERICA POSTS 12 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES INCREASE IN JULY
|
|
MONTH OF JULY
|
JULY YTD
|
Model
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
EV9
|
1,737
|
1,815
|
6,675
|
11,486
|
EV6
|
1,290
|
1,547
|
7,165
|
12,488
|
K4/Forte
|
11,188
|
10,448
|
86,723
|
80,921
|
K5
|
5,879
|
4,713
|
40,444
|
17,520
|
Soul
|
4,665
|
3,428
|
30,791
|
31,893
|
Niro
|
2,751
|
2,674
|
14,539
|
20,776
|
Seltos
|
4,917
|
5,481
|
29,856
|
38,267
|
Sportage
|
14,392
|
12,628
|
101,564
|
92,481
|
Sorento
|
7,965
|
7,206
|
58,884
|
53,869
|
Telluride
|
10,411
|
9,082
|
71,913
|
62,782
|
Carnival
|
5,928
|
4,557
|
39,080
|
25,640
|
Total
|
71,123
|
63,580
|
487,634
|
450,040
Kia America – about us
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.
For media information, including photography, visit . To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at /us/en/newsalert
* Select trims of the 2025 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
|
1
|
V2H requires separately sold additional equipment, which are currently not available for purchase. May not be compatible with all devices and homes. Permits and special permissions may be required and may not be available in all areas.
|
2
|
Requires a Wallbox Power Recovery Unit (sold separately) for backup power functionality during power outage situations
SOURCE Kia America
