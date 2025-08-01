CHAGRIN DOCUMENTARY FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES 74 SELECTED FILMS FROM 32 COUNTRIES FOR 2025

16th annual Festival showcases global documentary talent Oct 7-12 in historic Ohio village, celebrating filmmaker David Ponce's inspiring legacy.

- Morgan CrawfordCHAGRIN FALLS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 16th annual Chagrin Documentary Film Festival (CDFF) , presented by Fevered Dreams Productions, will take place October 7-12 at walkable venues throughout the Village of Chagrin Falls, announces the acceptance of 74 films to the 2025 Festival. The complete program lineup and ticketing information will be announced in early September.The Chagrin Documentary Film Festival was born from the hopes and dreams of one young filmmaker. David Ponce's vision to show the world“just what the human spirit is capable of” will always be at the heart of this festival.2025 Accepted Films and Directors Include:Emerging filmmakers:American Clown (Guilford Adams, Casey Pinkston); Champions of the Golden Valley (Ben Sturgulewski); Coroner to the Stars (Ben Hethcoat, Keita Ideno); Dear Lara (Lara St. John); God As My Witness (Lindsay Q Pitre); A Little Fellow: The Legacy of A.P. Giannini (Davide Fiore); Looking Up (Elena Neuman); The Opener (Jeff Toye); Remaining Native (Paige Bethmann); Turtle Walker (Taira Malaney); World Without Cows (Michelle Michael, Brandon Whitworth); Voices: The Danny Gans Story (Andrew Davies Gans).Environmental Documentaries:The Last Dive (Cody Sheehy); Lost Wolves of Yellowstone (Thomas Winston); Oceania: Journey to the Center (Natalie Zimmerman).International Documentaries:Along The River (Gerburg Rohde-Dahl); Game On: Basketball in Rural China (David Hamlin); Kaláka: from the Carpathians to the Caribbean (Réka Pigniczky); You Need This (Ryan Andrej Lough); Among Thieves (Trevor J. Wallace, Gino R. Caspari); Memory for Burial (Charlotte Jarrix, Maud Guillaumin).Spotlight Documentaries:Specialty curated films on riveting topics: The Golden Spurtle (Constantine Costi); Love+War (Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin); The Shadow Scholars (Eloise King); Speak. (Jennifer Tiexiera); Suburban Fury (Robinson Devor).U.S. Documentaries:Cracking the Code: Phil Sharp and the Biotech Revolution (Bill Haney); Dear Mr. President: The Letters of Julia Sand (Destry Edwards); Freeland ~ A Blackwater Story (Justin Harris); The Heart Of Rock And Roll: A Cleveland Rocks Story (Patrick Donovan); I Was Born This Way (Sam Pollard, Daniel Junge); Join the Club (Kip Andersen, Chris O'Connell); Lithium Rising: The Race for Critical Minerals (Samuel George); The Pantone Guy (Patrick Creadon); Rising Phoenix: A New Revolution (Sheridan O'Donnell); Shuffle (Benjamin Flaherty); This is Pike County (Laura Paglin); Trail Mix (Glenn Robert Sweitzer).Local Short Documentaries:The Art Of Filling Plates (Julia Thorndike); The Eye of Cleveland (Jim Koenigsaecker); Farm To Bed: The Families Behind Naturepedic's Organic Cotton (Kyle Loney); Hiking through Grief (Stephen Burks); I Forgot to Tell You About...The Story of The Cleveland Buckeyes (Evelyn Renee Gregory); Skate Rat Since '88: The Kristian Svitak Story (Danny Mizicko).Short Documentaries:Amal | Hope (Eros Zhao); Amy Sillman: To Abstract (Ian Forster); Between Moon Tides (Jason Jaacks); Boda Boda (Marc Kusnetz); The Book of George (Danny Schmidt); Breakaway: The Refugee World Cup (Jake Siam Solomon); Breaking Plates (Karen Pearlman); Changing the Film Landscape: The Garrett Brown Story (Andrew Blike); The City of God Beneath the River (Edmund Tetteh Agorhom); Forgotten Routes (Varta Arutunian); George V (Dennis Scholl, Dia Kontaxis); Grit (Vanina Feldsztein); How Fast Can You Eat A Pickled Egg? (Daniel England); Hustle and Run (Jonny Madderson, Jono Stevens); Jérôme Delépine, A Vision of Humanity (David Tillault, Nicolas Desmarchelier); Just and Perfect (Immanuel Mullen); My Father Was A Butcher (Bastiaan van Schip); Pastures and Panels (Tucker Gragg); Projecting Protest (Thomas Clement); Ranger of the North (Bradley Bethel); The Survivors (Tomasz Słomczyński, Piotr Szymanek); They Call Me The Tattoo Witch (Lindsay Nyman); Ukraine Under Fire | A Film About War & Resilience (Jordan Campbell); What The River Knows (Diego Riley, Will Buckley); All The Empty Rooms (Joshua Seftel).Student Documentaries:By Name (Aiden Black, Jeremiah Badu, Dillon Crane, Michael Drvenkar, Tyler Gedeon, Owen Hoelker, Conall McMahon, Nicholas Schraff); Magda (Ben Hartong); Placed: The Journey Through Foster Care (University of Dayton Media Production Students); Under the Lights (Isabella Douville).About CDFF: Founded in 2010, the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival has grown into a premier event for documentary filmmakers and enthusiasts. Honoring the memory of David Ponce, the festival showcases diverse perspectives and untold stories from around the globe, fostering a deeper understanding of our world through the lens of documentary film.Filmmaker interviews and more are available upon request. For more information, contact ... or Kim Moss PR at ...

