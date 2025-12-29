Russian Forces Control About Half Of Pokrovsk Cinc Syrskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said this in an interview with Channel 24.

"The Russians have not fully achieved their objective. They control roughly half of the city. However, the enemy cannot freely enter Pokrovsk, because all approaches to it are under the control of our drones," Syrskyi said.

According to him, in addition to a significant concentration of forces and assets in the Pokrovsk area, drone brigades and regiments are holding the defense there, preventing the enemy from advancing freely.

Syrskyi stressed that it is extremely difficult for the enemy to destroy such an urban agglomeration.

"There are calls saying that 'everything is lost,' that 'we must withdraw and save ourselves,' that 'this is unreasonable.' The question is: where should we withdraw to? Into open fields, and then keep retreating, looking for the next city or settlements, which the enemy will also level to the ground? Such an agglomeration is very difficult to destroy," he said.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov