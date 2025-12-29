403
World Marketing Congress 2025 Honors Rohit Bhateja Among North India's Most Admired Marketing Leaders
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SunTec India, a global IT outsourcing and business process services provider, announced that Rohit Bhateja, Director - Digital Engineering Services & Head of Marketing, was named among the 'Most Admired Marketing Leaders' for North India at the World Marketing Congress (WMC), CMO Asia 2025, held in December.
This recognition celebrates Rohit Bhateja's strategic contribution to advancing SunTec India's brand and marketing excellence across global markets.
It affirms Rohit as a forward-thinking leader bringing coherence to B2B marketing at a time of profound change. His ability to respond decisively to AI-driven disruption and shifting interpretations of core marketing disciplines set new benchmarks for relevance, adaptability, and long-term growth across the industry.
A Year of Distinguished Honors
This latest accolade follows a series of prestigious awards earned by Mr. Bhateja in 2025, highlighting his influence in the marketing and leadership community:
- Executive of the Year 2025: Recognized by The CEO Magazine in the "Innovation and Problem-Solving" category for his ability to turn strategic vision into business success.
- Most Admired Brand Leader, 2024: Awarded at the 31st World Brand Congress by CMO Asia for his exceptional work in building brand value.
Strengthening Global Market Presence
Since joining SunTec India in 2016 as Head of Digital Marketing, Mr. Bhateja has been instrumental in strengthening the company's market presence and brand identity. Under his leadership, SunTec India has achieved several key recognitions and milestones, including:
- Top 500 Global Provider: Consecutive inclusion in the OA500 Global Outsourcing Index in 2025, confirming the company's status as a top-tier provider.
- Industry Recognition: Recognized by Gartner as a top global representative vendor for data validation and enrichment services.
- Sustained Excellence: Named a Clutch Global Leader and Clutch Champion for three consecutive years (2023, 2024, and 2025).
- Workplace & Culture: Recipient of the 'Best Company to Work With' award from GoodFirms.
- Social Media Activity: Listed as one of India's most active tech companies on social media for July 2024, by DSMN8, along with Infosys, HCL Software, Disney+Hotstar, ClearTrip, etc.
- Global Expansion: Successfully grew the company's digital footprint to serve clients in over 50 countries.
With over a decade of expertise in customer acquisition, analytics, and brand strategy, Mr. Bhateja also serves as a consultant and industry thought leader, helping organizations navigate the complexities of digital transformation.
Perspectives on Leadership
"I am truly honored and humbled by this recognition," said Rohit Bhateja. "Marketing is a daily battle for relevance - of navigating the chaos of shifting algorithms, tight budgets, demanding timelines, and evolving consumer behaviors. This award is a reminder to keep pushing through the noise, to keep innovating."
SunTec India congratulates Rohit Bhateja on this distinguished honor and remains committed to fostering excellence in marketing leadership and innovation.
About SunTec India:
SunTec India is a global IT outsourcing and business process services provider with more than 25 years of industry experience. The company supports over 8,500 clients across 50 countries, offering scalable delivery across data, eCommerce, digital engineering, ePublishing, photo & video editing, and digital marketing services. Aligned with ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, CMMI Maturity Level 3, and HIPAA standards, SunTec India helps organizations achieve sustainable growth through dependable outsourcing partnerships.
Learn more at
Learn more at
