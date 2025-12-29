A Railway Line Marks Kashmir's Apple Heartland

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) I stood in an apple orchard in Kunsoo, Shopian, watching yellow-painted masonry pillars rise from the soil.

They looked out of place, sharp and final, as if someone had drawn lines through a living landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each pillar marked the proposed path of a new railway line.

For the families around me, each pillar also marked a question about tomorrow.

Kunsoo lies about 20 kilometres from Kakapora in Pulwama. A wide road already links the two places. Buses, trucks, and private vehicles move through it every day.

Despite this, the government plans a 27-kilometre railway line between Awantipora and Shopian.

The Railways Ministry approved a Final Location Survey for this line, along with four other railway projects in Kashmir. The announcement came in Parliament in December 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposal reads like progress, but the land and people tell a different story.

I visited several villages along the proposed route with members of the Jammu and Kashmir Climate Action Group.

We walked through Babhar, Keegam, Check Niltrisal, Check Nazninpora, and Kunsoo. Everywhere, people spoke about the same worries.

Landholdings here remain small. Apple orchards cover most of the farmland. Families depend on two or three kanals of land for income, food, education, and dignity.

Over the years, nearly 80 percent of agricultural land in this belt has shifted to apple farming. This shift helped families survive uncertain times. The orchards now stand fully grown, productive, and deeply tied to local life.

Residents estimate that around seven lakh trees will fall if the railway line takes shape. Many of these stand directly along the alignment.

Apple trees dominate the landscape, joined by mulberry, walnut, chinar, and willow trees.

Several of these fall under legal protection.

People here see survey markers and pillars, but they hear little about safeguards or clear procedures.

Water flows through this land in narrow irrigation channels called khuls. These channels carry glacier-fed water to orchards across villages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers fear that raised tracks and embankments will disturb this system.

A small blockage here affects entire fields downstream.

In Kunsoo, plans include a large railway station. The village stands to lose 40 to 50 kanals of land. This figure feels heavy in a place where most families own only a fraction of that.

I met Nazir Ahmad Dar, an apple grower with two kanals of land. His orchard supports his household and his five daughters. He spoke about compensation and uncertainty.

Land nearby rarely comes up for sale. Money fades fast. Fruit trees keep giving year after year. His worry reflected a deeper fear shared across villages.

Another farmer, Farooq Ahmad Dar, called the project destructive. He spoke about legal options and collective action. His voice carried anger shaped by years of hard work in orchards that now face erasure.

What troubled people most involved silence.

Senior political leaders and departments responsible for agriculture and horticulture remain absent from the conversation. Only one local DDC member, Raja Waheed, raised concerns through a formal letter to the district administration. He told me local revenue officials appeared unsure about project details.

The law requires consultation. Social impact assessments form a core part of land acquisition rules. Village meetings through Halqa Majlis serve as platforms for consent and discussion. Villagers say these steps never took place.

Umar Wani, a farmer from Babhar, summed it up during our conversation. He asked who decided this plan without speaking to those whose land and lives stand involved.

Supporters of the railway line talk about development and connectivity. But Kakapora already has a functioning railway station. Roads connect Pulwama and Shopian efficiently. Traffic management and road widening offer clear solutions without disturbing orchards.

Apple orchards here play roles beyond income. They support birds, insects, bees, and butterflies.

During spring, blossoms feed pollinators that sustain wider agriculture. Apple trees store carbon in trunks, branches, and roots for decades. They improve air quality by trapping dust and pollutants from passing vehicles.

These orchards serve as living shields in a region facing climate pressure.

Removing them brings wider consequences.