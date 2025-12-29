Ukraine Will Continue Clearing Kupiansk Of Enemy Forces In 2026 Syrskyi
"The main task is to destroy the crossing routes, especially the pipelines that run there – and there is more than one. We will definitely do this," he said.Read also: Russian forces control about half of Pokrovsk – CinC Syrskyi
Syrskyi also noted that, in addition to maintaining strong defenses on the approaches to the city, it is important to continue clearing operations and all filtration measures directly inside Kupiansk.
"Counter-sabotage measures must be carried out over a long period of time, because the city's vast area requires a thorough inspection of every building. This is what our counter-sabotage units are currently doing," Syrskyi said.
Photo: Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces / Facebook
