India Pet Food Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook And Statistics Report 20252033

Base Year: 2024

Historical Years: 2019-2024

Forecast Years: 2025-2033

Market Size in 2024: USD 2.4 Billion

Market Forecast in 2033: USD 4.6 Billion

Market Growth Rate: 7.2% (2025-2033)

As indicated in the latest market research report published by IMARC Group, titled “ India Pet Food Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Pet Type, Product Type, Pricing Type, Ingredient Type, Distribution Channel, and Region, 2025-2033,” this report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry, featuring insights into the market. It encompasses competitor and regional analyses, as well as recent advancements in the market.

India Pet Food Market Size & Future Growth Potential:

The India pet food market size was valued at USD 2.4 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.6 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025-2033.

India Pet Food Market Trends:

The shifting dynamics of the pet food industry in India are changing with increasing pet adoption; a reflection of diverse consumer perception toward their pets' entertainment, health, and nutrition. Prompted by urban households that consider pets as family members, demand for scientifically formulated, nutritionally balanced pet foods is growing. Also, they want customized food for their pets based on age, breed, and health conditions. Besides, premium and organic pet foods are forever to become fashionable under wellness consumption.

Besides, the pet food procured digitally, through social media influencers, is reshaping customer expectations at Tier 1 and Tier 2 levels. International brands entering the market and the growing numbers of local D2C players further intensify competition and trigger innovation around formulations and packaging. Furthermore, functional treats, vet recommended diets, and breed-based products would mark the inroads of maturation. Secondly, the further humanization of pets gets manufacturers to build stories based on emotions and lifestyles. The combined implications of all these points has led the Indian pet food market away from a commodity business into a place that is showing early signs of evolving preferences, increased nutrition standards, and heightened consumer sophistication.

India Pet Food Market Scope and Growth Analysis:

The scope of innovatively positioned pet food in India is colossal, with growing consumer disposable incomes and changes in household structure. From being a nuclear family norm to urbanized working-class, convenience and nutritional adequacy have been the two main differentiators in making choices related to pet foods. Increasingly, the advent of more product variants in the pet foods segment-e.g., dry food, wet food, functional treats, and dietary supplements-has created an opportunity for brands to develop products and meet situational nutritional needs. Quality regulatory frameworks, in addition to the stricter implementation of food safety standards via inspections and carbonized inspections, have created consumer trust for packaged pet foods, especially in first-time pet owners. This, in turn, allowed the new-age eCommerce sector that connects urban and semi-urban markets with premium and niche products. Pet service providers-Veterinarians, Groomers, and Boarding-centers-begin to play important roles in the sales and consumer education of pet foods.

Besides, local manufacturers practice to formulate with Ayurvedic ingredients and indigenous proteins.sources provides products straddling cultural relevance and safety. Subscription models that are pet-directed, and customized ways of feeding by manufacturers highlight increased consumer engagement and retention. Increased investment towards research and development (R&D), retail distribution and digital marketing provides indications of continued Fed health, stability, and growth, diversification, and rise for investment success for those simply ready to join the market.

India Pet Food Market Segmentation:

Analysis by Pet Type:



Dog Food

Cat Food Others

Analysis by Product Type:



Dry Pet Food

Wet and Canned Pet Food Snacks and Treats

Analysis by Pricing Type:



Mass Products Premium Products

Analysis by Ingredient Type:



Animal Derived Plant Derived

Analysis by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores Others

Regional Analysis:



South India

North India

West and Central India East India

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers an in-depth examination of the competitive landscape. It includes a thorough competitive analysis encompassing market structure, key player positioning, leading strategies for success, a competitive dashboard, and a company evaluation quadrant.

Other key areas covered in the report:



COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Strategic Recommendations

Market Dynamics

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Top Winning Strategies

Recent Industry News Key Technological Trends & Development

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

