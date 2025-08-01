Partial Restoration Of Peshawar Road Eases Travel Woes In Kurram After Peace Accords

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Following a series of peace agreements between tribal factions, the Peshawar-Parachinar Road in Kurram district has been partially reopened for travel from 9 AM to 3 PM, beginning to ease the hardships faced by locals.

Due to the unrest that gripped the region for the past nine months, several key routes remained closed, disrupting normal life and halting transportation. Although full access to Parachinar is still being routed through an alternative road, signs of gradual normalization are emerging after peace efforts.

Social activist Musarrat Bangash has urged the authorities to secure and reopen the main road to Parachinar without delay. According to Additional Deputy Commissioner Aamir Nawaz, the main road will currently remain open from 9 AM to 3 PM. However, he acknowledged that many people remain hesitant to use the route due to lingering mistrust. He added that travel timings may be extended once the situation further improves.

Trader leader Haji Imdad termed the prolonged road closures a serious challenge for the business community, stating that the transport of essential goods and other supplies has become costly, pushing up prices and burdening the public with inflation.

Tribal elders Haji Saleem Khan and Agha Tajammul Hussain stressed that peace benefits everyone and called on all individuals to play their part in maintaining it. Pakistan People's Party provincial leader and former federal minister Sajid Turi also appealed to community elders on both sides to support the peace efforts to achieve long-lasting stability.

Meanwhile, MNA Engineer Hamid Hussain, the parliamentary leader of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, highlighted the damages caused by the unrest and cautioned the public against the misuse of social media, urging unity in pursuit of peace.

It is worth noting that travel in the district had been suspended since October 2024 after a series of shooting incidents targeting passenger vehicles. The disruption not only caused overseas Pakistanis to miss visa opportunities but also deprived students of attending educational institutions. The current partial restoration of movement has brought some much-needed relief to residents.