Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan To Produce Documentary On Revival Of Garabagh And Eastern Zangazur

2025-08-01 05:07:16
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The Azerbaijan Journalists' Network Public Union has begun implementing a documentary film project dedicated to the revival of Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, Azernews reports.

The main goal of the project is to produce a documentary film reflecting the restoration and construction works carried out in the liberated territories, including Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur as well as the Great Return to these lands.

The film will creatively showcase the victorious outcome of the 44-day Patriotic War, the large-scale reconstruction efforts that followed, and the return of internally displaced persons to their native lands.

The project has been selected as the winner of the medium grant competition announced by the State Support Program for Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025.

