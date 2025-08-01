Bitget Lists NAORISUSDT Perpetual Futures With Up To 50X Leverage

Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 platform, has introduced NAORISUSDT perpetual futures, now live for trading with up to 50x leverage. The pair is available on both the Bitget website and mobile app, and is fully supported by the platform's futures trading bots for automated strategies.

This new listing gives users access to round-the-clock trading of the NAORISUSDT pair, with the contract settled in USDT. Key parameters include a tick size of 0.00001 and funding fee settlements every four hours. Designed for both manual and algorithmic traders, the pair is tailored to support high-frequency strategies and dynamic market participation.

All contract parameters, including leverage limits, tick size, and margin rates, may be updated as needed to reflect market risk conditions. Traders are encouraged to consult live updates and contract specifications directly on the platform.

By integrating NAORISUSDT into its growing lineup of futures products, Bitget continues to expand its global trading ecosystem with more versatile and liquid instruments. The addition of trading bot compatibility enhances usability, enabling efficient execution for a wide range of risk profiles and strategy types.

