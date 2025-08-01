Life Sciences On The Chinese Mainland Vital Signs: Diagnosing Trends In The Life Sciences Real Estate Market On The Chinese Mainland
|Opening to Foreign Investment
|In 2024, China eased restrictions on foreign investments in stem cell research, gene therapy, and genetic diagnostics within Free Trade Zones (FTZs) like Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong, and Hainan.
|Regulatory Incentives
|The State Council's Circular No. 53 introduced measures such as regulatory data protection and marketing exclusivity for select pharmaceutical products, including orphan and paediatric drugs.
|Wholly Foreign-Owned Hospitals
|China now permits the establishment of wholly foreign-owned hospitals in cities like Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen, enhancing healthcare services and encouraging foreign investment.
Industry Innovation and Company Growth
Chinese life sciences companies are moving beyond generic drug manufacturing toward innovative therapies. Firms like Akeso, BeiGene, Gracell, and Legend Biotech are now global players, leading in CAR-T, bispecific antibodies, and AI-assisted R&D. These companies are not only commercialising cutting-edge treatments but also attracting international investment and licensing agreements, reinforcing the Chinese mainland's global relevance in life sciences.See also "Eternal City" Pompeii Exhibition Opens in Hunan, Marking New Sino-Italian Cultural Exchange
Real Estate Development and Regional Hubs
Innovation hubs such as Suzhou BioBAY, Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park (Shanghai), and the Bioisland Innovation Centre (Guangdong) are central to regional clustering. These hubs offer end-to-end support, including shared labs, venture capital access, GMP-compliant facilities, and proximity to academic and clinical networks. The rise of second-tier innovation cities like Chengdu and Ningbo further expands growth corridors.
The “ R&D + Manufacturing + Service” ecosystem
Landlord Perspectives – Evolving Real Estate Models
Real estate developers and landlords are adapting to sector-specific requirements through asset-light models, flexible leasing, and high-specification lab and production space. Tier-1 cities face saturation, but central and western regions exhibit healthy demand. Developers are incorporating advanced sustainability and compliance features to meet growing regulatory and ESG expectations, particularly in GMP and cleanroom environments.
Digitalisation, environmental policies, and differentiated tenant strategies are shaping performance. Operators now focus on integrated ecosystems with platforms that link tenants to R&D services, policy benefits, and technology partners.
Occupier Perspectives – Growth, Innovation, and Challenges
Life sciences occupiers are navigating regulatory reform, rising compliance demands, and intensified market competition. Many are localising production and R&D, leveraging regional subsidies, and investing in AI-powered innovation platforms. Occupiers seek flexibility, proximity to talent and infrastructure, and co-located R&D and manufacturing to support accelerated innovation and operational agility.
In real estate, demand is strongest for GMP-certified labs, modular production facilities, and shared innovation platforms. Occupiers emphasise location advantages, sustainability certifications (e.g., LEED, WELL), and integration into clusters that enable faster time-to-market.
Tony Su, Managing Director, National Head of Industrial & Logistics Property Services, China , said,“Life sciences business parks on the Chinese mainland demonstrated clear regional differentiation, highlighting opportunities for strategic positioning. While Tier-1 cities saw more moderate performance due to broader macroeconomic factors and abundant supply, core cities in central and western regions recorded healthy occupancy rates, underpinned by strong industrial clustering and increasingly sophisticated ecosystems – contributing to steady growth in asset value.”See also Counterfeit and Refurbished Transducers Pose Serious Safety Risks
Johnathan Wei, President, Project & Occupier Services, China, said, “Several interviewed life sciences companies on the Chinese mainland achieved revenue growth supported by innovative products and favourable policy tailwinds. While overall growth remained modest for many, a select group reported strong performance, highlighting opportunities for differentiation”.
Andrew Chan, Managing Director, Head of Valuation & Advisory Services, Greater China, said,” Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, growth opportunities lie in AI-driven drug discovery, personalised medicine, advanced therapeutics (CGT, RNA), and green-certified facilities. Government policies continue to support innovation through fast-track approvals, rare disease funding, and subsidies aligned with dual-carbon and ESG goals”.
Shaun Brodie, Head of Research Content, Greater China, “Life sciences real estate is shifting from generic parks to specialised, digitally enabled campuses with high compliance and flexibility. Investment strategies increasingly emphasise long-term partnerships, collaborative operating models, and digital infrastructure. Both landlords and occupiers express cautious optimism, with strategic differentiation and regional targeting seen as keys to unlocking future value”.
