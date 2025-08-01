403
QFFD Launches 2Nd Phase Of Power Support In Syria
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In line with the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, as a continuation of Qatar's eff orts to support its brothers in the Syrian Arab Republic in the electricity sector, the Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) has announced the launch of the second phase of electricity support, with a capacity of 800MW. This initiative comes as part of the collaboration between the QFFD and the Syrian Ministry of Energy. The second phase will begin on Aug 2, 2025, and will last for a full year, providing electricity supplies routed through Azerbaijan and Turkiye to the Syria.
The supplies will be received starting at the Aleppo power station and will be distributed across various cities and neighbourhoods in Syria. This support will help increase electricity supply to five hours per day, representing a 40% daily improvement for more than 5mn subscribers in Syria. It will also enhance energy sustainability in commercial areas, factories, and utilities.
The first phase of the project, implemented with a capacity of 400MW, significantly contributed to stabilising the power grid, supporting the industrial sector, and increasing operating hours in vital areas from 16-24 hours per day.
Thus, the total contributions of the QFFD to the electricity sector in Syria have reached over $760mn, reaffirming Qatar's steadfast commitment to supporting the brotherly Syrian people and strengthening vital infrastructure to ensure a safe and dignified life for citizens.
