Destruction Of Gaza Sports Revealed At QPC Seminar
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Press Centre (QPC) organised a seminar on“Israeli Violations against Palestinian Sports” as part of a series of sports journalism talks, which was attended by media professionals and those interested in sports and humanitarian affairs.
The seminar was moderated by sports journalist Ali Issa, the chairman of the QPC's Sports Committee.
Palestinian journalist Ahmed Rajoub and Palestinian broadcaster Hassan Badr participated, providing field testimonies and documented information on the extent of the damage to Palestinian sports as a result of the Israeli aggression, from October 7, 2023, to the present day.
The seminar reviewed details of the targeting of players and facilities, the destruction of clubs, stadiums, and halls, the media blackout, and the difficulties facing Palestinian sports media.
Issa emphasised that the seminar is replete with information, data, and statistics that provide a vivid picture of the extent of the systematic targeting of Palestinian sports, which has resulted in the destruction of sports infrastructure, hindered the development of athletes, and shattered their lives and dreams.
Rajoub said that Palestinian sports is not immune to the suffering of the Palestinian people, but rather are an integral part of this suffering.
He pointed out that the Israeli occupation has caused the systematic destruction of this vital sector, with more than 600 Palestinian athletes killed since October 7, 2023.
Sporting activities have come to a complete halt, not only in Gaza, but also in the West Bank and Jerusalem, with the exception of some events hosted by Qatar and some Arab countries.
Rajoub revealed the death of more than 250 football players in Gaza and more than 25 players in the West Bank.
In July alone, he said, the death toll was 43.
All 23 Palestinian volleyball players, including 10 members of the Palestinian national team, were killed, in addition to more than 25 basketball players, 15 taekwondo exponents, 10 gymnasts, 10 judoka, 51 scouts, and 26 karatekas.
Rajoub also noted the killing of technicians, administrators, and federation heads, such as Volleyball Federation head Mohammed al-Dalu, Bodybuilding Federation head Kamel al-Yazidi, and Nayef al-Hattab, the head of the Shuja'iyya Club.
He added that sports media was not immune to these losses, as more than 10 sports journalists – most of whom had transitioned to working in general journalism – lost their lives.
Rajoub said that some sports commentators who used to travel between stadiums were killed despite their lack of involvement in any political activity.
He pointed out that the Palestinian football team is the only one capable of representing Palestine at present, thanks to its presence outside the country since the beginning of the Israeli aggression.
Regarding facilities, Rajoub explained that more than 95% of sports facilities have been completely destroyed, including 29 of the 35 indoor gymnasiums.
Twenty-three football fields have been damaged, 19 of which were completely destroyed.
Some stadiums, such as Yarmouk, Palestine, and Al-Durra, have been converted into shelters.
A total of 58 sports club headquarters have been destroyed, leaving only six clubs unscathed.
Three swimming pools, 15 outdoor basketball courts, and 17 five-a-side football fields have also been destroyed.
All purebred Arabian horses in Palestinian stables have also been killed.
Rajoub, who deemed what happened to be a complete destruction of Palestinian sports in every aspect, stressed that rebuilding will need to begin from scratch, given the fading passion among athletes after these massive losses.
He emphasised that the Palestinian national team brings together players from both inside and outside the country, adding that they receive significant public support from Palestinians, Qataris, and all Arab peoples.
Commenting on Palestine's Olympic status, Rajoub noted that some Palestinian athletes were unable to represent their country in Arab championships.
In what he considered to be the selective application of standards, he cited the participation of an Israeli player who took part in the war and won a medal in Paris, despite the published evidence against him.
