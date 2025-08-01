Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Grammy Winner Flaco Jimenez Dies At 86: All About The Legendary Accordionist From Texas' San Antonio

2025-08-01 03:11:14
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The legendary musician Flaco Jimenez and Grammy award-winning artist passed away at the age of 86. His family shared the news about his death on social media late Thursday night.

The post states,“It is with great sadness that we share tonight the loss of our father, Flaco Jimenez." It added,“He was surrounded by his loved ones and will be missed immensely.“Thank you to all of his fans and friends-those who cherished his music. And a big thank you for all of the memories. His legacy will live on through his music and all of his fans. The family requests privacy during this time of sadness and grievance."

