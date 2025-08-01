Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait's Amir Congratulates Pres. Of Switzerland On Nat'l Day


2025-08-01 03:05:24
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable, Friday, to the President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter, on the occasion of her country's national day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished her good health and well-being and Switzerland and its friendly people further progress and prosperity. (end)
sar


MENAFN01082025000071011013ID1109871741

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search