UN Secgen António Guterres Set To Visit Kazakhstan For High-Level Talks

UN Secgen António Guterres Set To Visit Kazakhstan For High-Level Talks
The two leaders are scheduled to meet in Almaty, where they will hold bilateral talks on key regional and international issues. Their agenda includes strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN, with a particular focus on sustainable development, regional peace, and humanitarian efforts.
As part of the visit, President Tokayev and Secretary-General Guterres will also jointly visit the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Central Asia and Afghanistan.
Kazakhstan previously served as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (2017–2018), advocating for global security, Central Asian stability, and the peaceful resolution of conflicts. The country also hosts several UN regional offices and agencies, playing a strategic role in multilateral engagement across Central Asia. The UN Regional Centre for SDGs in Almaty, co-established by the UN and Kazakhstan, is a flagship institution promoting cooperation on sustainable development across the region, including Afghanistan.
