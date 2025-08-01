CAJ News Africa Organizes Dakar Forum On France-Senegal Historical And Economic Relations

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Johannesburg, Gauteng Province--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2025) - CAJ Africa, a leading pan-African news agency, successfully organized a roundtable in Dakar , Senegal, bringing together key community organizations and historical preservation groups to discuss the legacy of the 1944 Thiaroye incident, alongside the current economic relations between France and Senegal.







Speakers talk at the CAJ News Africa meeting in Dakar.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The event, also covered by a Senegalese news outlet , took place at African Memorial Square and brought together representatives from multiple organizations, along with journalists and historians specializing in colonial-era documentation.

The event focused on two primary topics: historical compensation for the 1944 Thiaroye incident and current economic agreements between France and Senegal.

The roundtable concluded with the drafting of a memorandum capturing participant perspectives on historical reconciliation and economic renewal. CAJ Africa will submit this document to relevant government bodies, international organizations, and stakeholders to support informed policymaking.

A follow-up meeting is planned for December 2025 to review progress and coordinate ongoing efforts. This initiative exemplifies CAJ Africa's role in fostering dialogue and collaboration on key political and economic issues across the African continent.

About CAJ News Africa

CAJ News Africa is a top news agency based in Johannesburg, South Africa. It covers news from across Africa, focusing on politics, the economy, and social issues. The agency works with local reporters to give true and clear stories that matter to African people.

CAJ News Africa also hosts events and talks that bring together leaders, groups, and experts to discuss important topics. Its goal is to share African voices, support truth in media, and help build a better future for the continent.

