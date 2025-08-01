Latin America Leads In Carbon Credit Expansion With 33.2% CAGR

​Market Size in 2024: USD 46.9 Billion

Market Forecast in 2033: USD 823.8 Billion

Market Growth Rate (2025-2033): 33.2%

The Latin America carbon credit market size reached USD 46.9 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 823.8 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 33.2% during 2025-2033.

Latin America Carbon Credit Market Trends and Drivers:

The Latin American carbon credit market is growing fast. This change stems from new rules, pressing environmental needs, and companies prioritizing sustainability. Governments in the area are enforcing strict weather rules. These rules focus on emission discounts and encourage new projects through carbon pricing. Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico are updating laws. This will help compliance and grow voluntary markets. This shift aligns national environmental methods with global emissions goals. It also strengthens the demand for licensed carbon offsets. Corporations are now making net-zero commitments. They are adding carbon credits to their ESG projects. This helps build momentum in the marketplace. Businesses want flexible and cost-effective ways to cut carbon emissions. Carbon credits are becoming a key part of the shift to a low-carbon economy. This is driving demand in the energy, manufacturing, and agriculture sectors.

Reforestation, afforestation, and conserving wooded areas are getting a lot of funding. This is due to their roles in capturing carbon and preserving biodiversity. The Amazon Basin is often called the world's lungs. It plays a key role in these initiatives. Sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, and methane capture projects are improving credit score activities. This makes the marketplace larger and stronger. Technology-enabled verification tools are boosting transparency and credibility. This helps task builders secure certifications that meet global standards. Trust in task integrity is boosting participation from global customers and financial institutions. This change is increasing market liquidity and strengthening long-term growth.

The carbon credit score marketplace in Latin America is growing. Local goals and global teamwork are driving this change. Countries are creating carbon registries. These link local systems to global carbon trading. This helps with cross-border credit flows. Voluntary markets are growing stronger. This growth comes from multilateral groups. It also includes weather finance tools that lower risks for early-stage projects. Latin America is emerging as a leader in carbon credit scores. It is leveraging its natural resources and innovative policies. Investors are becoming more interested, and companies are adapting. This area is evolving into a key center for smart weather-related investments. It supports growth while tackling climate change needs.

Latin America Carbon Credit Market News

June 2025 – The UK government allocated £500 million to establish the country's first regional hydrogen transport and storage network , linking producers with industrial end‐users across Merseyside, Teesside, and the Humber expected to create thousands of skilled jobs .

March 2025 – The government announced that 27 hydrogen projects were shortlisted for the Hydrogen Allocation Round 2 (HAR2) , supporting low‐carbon hydrogen across sectors such as sustainable aviation fuel, glass, brick manufacturing, and clean power; the initiative could attract over £1 billion private investment by 2029 .

October 2024 – The UK finalized a £21.7 billion (≈ $28.5 billion) commitment across 25 years to two Track 1 industrial decarbonisation clusters (HyNet in the northwest and East Coast cluster around Teesside/Humber) that include major CCS-enabled hydrogen projects such as EET's HyNet and BP's H2Teesside .

August 2024 – The National Grid began a feasibility study into creating a hydrogen pipeline network connecting major industrial clusters not yet a formal launch, but marking the government's intent to build transport infrastructure for hydrogen distribution.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/latin-america-carbon-credit-market/requestsample

Latin America Carbon Credit Market Industry Segmentation:

Type Insights:



Compliance Voluntary

Project Type Insights:



Avoidance/Reduction Projects

Removal/Sequestration Projects



Nature-based Technology-based

End-Use Insights:



Power

Energy

Aviation

Transportation

Buildings

Industrial Others

Regional Insights:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Peru Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2019-2024)

Market Outlook (2025-2033)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Strategic Recommendations

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201971-6302