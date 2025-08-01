Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Yuzvendra Chahal Shuts Down Trolls For Calling Him 'Cheater', RJ Mahvesh 'Housebreaker': 'Have Two Sisters...'

2025-08-01 01:11:00
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Yuzvendra Chahal shuts down trolls for calling him 'cheater', RJ Mahvesh 'housebreaker': 'Have two sisters...'

“When I was going through the divorce thing, people labelled me as a cheater. I have never cheated. You will not get a more loyal person than me. For my loved ones, I think from my heart. I have never asked, just given. When you don't know, you are writing. I have two sisters, I know how to respect girls. Just because you are seen with someone, you will link up with someone and write for views. The problem is if you react once, they will be more people who will come knowing you will react,” Chahal said during the Raj Shamani's podcast.

