Weride Records Another Strong Quarter In Q2 2025: Revenue Hits US$17.8 Million, Robotaxi Revenue Increases 836.7% Yoy To US$6.4 Million

BEIJING, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WeRide (Nasdaq: WRD ), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, announced its financial results for Q2 2025 on July 31, 2025. The company reported a quarterly revenue of US$17.8 million, up 60.8% year-on-year (YoY), demonstrating accelerating commercial momentum.

Robotaxi revenue grew 836.7% YoY to US$6.4 million - the highest-ever since Company inception - and contributed to 36.1% of total revenue, marking the highest Robotaxi concentration since 2021. Gross profit also rose 40.6% YoY, reflecting steady growth.

In Abu Dhabi, WeRide's Robotaxi fleet size has tripled since December 2024, accelerating regional commercialization and maintaining the largest Robotaxi fleet outside of the US and China. The company has now achieved over 2,200 days of safe Robotaxi operations, setting an industry benchmark for safety.

(1)Financial Performance:



Q2 2025 total revenue: US$17.8 million, ↑60.8% YoY

Q2 2025 Robotaxi revenue: US$6.4 million, ↑836.7% YoY - highest-ever since Company inception

Contributed to 36.1% of total Q2 revenue - highest Robotaxi concentration since 2021 Gross Profit: ↑40.6% YoY

Note: This material contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of June 30, 2025.

(2) Commercialization Progress:

Accelerating global Robotaxi commercialization

Abu Dhabi, UAE



WeRide-Uber Robotaxi fleet size has tripled since December 2024

Service expanded to Al Reem and Al Maryah Islands, covering about half of Abu Dhabi's core areas; ride volume expected to double

Plans to grow fleet to hundreds of Robotaxis, and extend operations into Khalifa City, Masdar City, and more downtown Abu Dhabi areas in 2025 Started fully driverless testing - first of its kind in the Middle East

Dubai, UAE



Signed MoU with Uber and Roads and Transport Authority to commence pilot Robotaxi operation in 2025 in Dubai Commercial rollout of driverless services expected in 2026

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia



WeRide's Robotaxi received Saudi Arabia's first autonomous driving permit

Became the only technology company with products holding autonomous driving permits in six countries Launched Saudi Arabia's first pilot operations in Riyadh with Uber and Ai Driver

Shanghai, China



Deployed the new Robotaxi CER for the first time in partnership with Chery Group

Allowed to conduct regulation-compliant, L4 Robotaxi ride-hailing services on public roads in Pudong New Area, partnering with Chery Group and Jinjiang Taxi Provided pre-installed L4 Robotaxi shuttle service at WAIC 2025

Driving Continued Global Expansion Beyond Robotaxis

Robobus

Singapore

Launched Southeast Asia's first fully driverless Robobus operations at Resorts World Sentosa

Saudi Arabia

Deployed ­Robobus in areas including King Fahad Medical City in Riyadh, AlUla, and more

Paris, France

Partnered with Renault Group to provide Robobus shuttle service at Roland-Garros tennis tournament for two consecutive years, with new night service added this year

Robovan

Guangzhou, China

Secured inaugural road testing permit for Robovan W5 in Huangpu District

Robosweeper

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Deployed Robosweeper S1 at King Fahad Medical City, marking the first monetized autonomous sanitation project in the Middle East

(3) Technology Breakthroughs:

Launched HPC 3.0 high-performance computing platform, jointly developed with Lenovo and powered by NVIDIA's DRIVE AGX Thor chips



WeRide's Robotaxi GXR became the world's first mass-produced Level 4 AV built on NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor chips

100% automotive-grade HPC 3.0 platform reduces autonomous driving suite cost by 50% Dual NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor chips deliver 2,000 TOPS of AI compute

(4) Management Commentary:

Tony Han , WeRide's Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our second-quarter performance marks a pivotal moment in WeRide's global journey. The rapid growth of our Robotaxi business demonstrates that our strategic vision - grounded in expansion and strong partnerships both at home and abroad - is delivering real-world results. Our commercial success also reflects the strength of our advanced technology, with the latest NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor Chips-powered HPC 3.0 platform deployed on our GXR Robotaxi - setting new benchmarks for scalable, high-performance autonomous driving. As we continue to break new ground, including recent regulatory wins in the Middle East, our focus remains on expanding access to safe, autonomous transportation and leading the evolution of mobility worldwide."

Jennifer Li , WeRide's Chief Financial Officer and Head of International, added, "This quarter's strong topline performance reflects the sound execution of our growth strategy and the continued scaling of our operations. A major driver of our momentum is the increasing contribution from our Robotaxi business, which now plays a central role in our revenue mix and overall financial strength. As our international footprint grows - particularly in regions like Abu Dhabi - we are seeing clear signs of improved unit economics and growing commercial viability. With the support of our global strategic partners, we are at an inflection point where effectively operating a Robotaxi fleet with sustainable unit economics is becoming a reality."

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED