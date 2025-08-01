Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Signs Executive Order Increasing Tariff On Canada From 25 Percent To 35 Percent

2025-08-01 12:05:55
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (NNN-XINHUA) – U.S. President, Donald Trump, yesterday signed an executive order, increasing the tariff on Canada from 25 percent to 35 percent, with the higher tariff set to go into effect today, the White House said, in a fact sheet.

“Canada has failed to cooperate in curbing the ongoing flood of fentanyl and other illicit drugs, and it has retaliated against the United States for the President's actions to address this unusual and extraordinary threat to the United States,” said the fact sheet.

The White House said, in response to Canada's“continued inaction and retaliation,” Trump found it necessary to increase the tariff on Canada, to“effectively address the existing emergency.”

Goods qualifying for preferential tariff treatment under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement will continue to remain not subject to the new tariffs. Goods transshipped to evade the 35 percent tariff will be subject, instead, to a transshipment tariff of 40 percent.

Yesterday, Trump also announced so-called“reciprocal tariff rates” of up to 41 percent on many other countries.– NNN-XINHUA

MENAFN01082025000200011047ID1109871466

