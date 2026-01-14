403
Benin officials begin counting votes after legislative elections
(MENAFN) Electoral officials in Benin have begun tallying votes after municipal and legislative elections held on Sunday. Five parties, including former President Boni Yayi’s Les Democrates, competed for seats in the 109-member National Assembly, as well as 77 municipal council positions.
The elections took place a month after a failed coup attempt on December 7, which was suppressed with the help of loyalist forces and support from Nigeria. Polling stations reportedly closed at 5 p.m. (0400 GMT) and voting was described as peaceful and orderly by the observer group Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Elections and Peace (COSCEP-Benin). The group called on the electoral commission to conduct an independent count and to publicly post results at each polling station.
About 8 million voters were registered for the elections. Analysts expect President Patrice Talon’s ruling coalition, which currently holds 81 seats, to maintain its parliamentary majority. Electoral commission head Sacca Lafia emphasized that all measures were in place to ensure a free, transparent, and secure vote.
These legislative elections precede the presidential election scheduled for April. Talon, 67, is ineligible for re-election after serving two five-year terms and has endorsed Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni as his preferred successor.
