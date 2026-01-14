403
Denmark, Greenland Reiterate Unified Rejection of External Claims
(MENAFN) At a joint press conference Tuesday, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen delivered a coordinated and unequivocal rebuke of any external claims to Greenland, underscoring unity amid rising geopolitical strain.
Frederiksen cast the issue as a test of global norms and sovereignty. "This is not only about Greenland or about the Kingdom. It is about the fact that borders must not be changed by force, that one people cannot be bought. And it is about ensuring that small countries should not fear large countries," she said.
She warned that the stakes extend far beyond the Arctic. "We are standing up not only for ourselves, but for the world order upon which previous generations built our democracy," she declared, emphasizing the cohesion of the Danish Realm.
Turning directly to Greenlanders watching, Frederiksen added: "Dear fellow Greenlanders, you should know that we stand together."
Nielsen reinforced the message with a blunt rejection of any sale or transfer of authority. "Greenland is not for sale." He said Greenland seeks dialogue rooted in law and respect. "Our goal and desire remain peaceful dialogue based on cooperation, with respect for our constitutional position, international law, our right to our own land, and our right to self-determination," he added.
He went further, addressing Washington explicitly. "But one thing everyone must understand: Greenland will not be owned by the United States. Greenland will not be governed by the United States," Nielsen underscored. "We are now facing a geopolitical crisis, and if we must choose between the United States and Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark."
Asked what Denmark could offer Washington, Frederiksen said cooperation remains central. "That is to defend the Arctic and jointly uphold security with the United States." She added, "We can offer the Americans a democratic cooperation between independent countries."
According to Danish local media, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Greenland Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt are set to hold talks in Washington on Wednesday with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The meetings come as tensions persist following repeated statements by U.S. President Donald Trump, who since returning to office in 2025 has voiced interest in "obtain" Greenland and has declined to rule out the use of force.
