Seized Russian Tanker Resurfaces Near Northeastern Scotland
(MENAFN) A Russian-flagged oil tanker seized earlier this month by U.S. forces has resurfaced near northeastern Scotland, according to multiple UK media reports published Tuesday.
The vessel, Marinera, was intercepted on January 7 in international waters northwest of Scotland. The Pentagon alleged the tanker—previously operating under the name Bella 1—was tied to “violations of US sanctions” against Venezuela. British forces assisted in the operation, providing “support” during the seizure.
Photos released by UK outlets show the ship under escort by a US Coast Guard cutter alongside British tugboats as it moved through the Moray Firth, a broad inlet stretching north and east of Inverness.
A UK government official told media that the tanker “entered UK waters to be replenished with essential supplies.” The official added that the ship is expected to depart again, though its eventual destination remains unclear, according to media reports.
Moscow has acknowledged the tanker’s capture. Russia’s Transport Ministry said Marinera was granted temporary permission to sail under the Russian flag on December 24 and accused Washington of breaching the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which guarantees freedom of navigation in international waters.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said last week that U.S. authorities had been repeatedly informed through official channels that the tanker was operating under the Russian flag. It also said Moscow strongly opposed U.S. threats to prosecute the ship’s crew on American soil.
The crew includes Russian, Ukrainian, and Indian nationals. Following a request from the Kremlin, Washington agreed to release two Russian crew members.
U.S. authorities began tracking the tanker in late December after it allegedly attempted to approach Venezuela. According to reports, the ship’s captain refused a demand from the US Coast Guard to allow boarding and altered course toward the Atlantic, prompting a military pursuit.
