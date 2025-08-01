JKEDI Hosts 'Innovate J & K- Dialogue' To Drive Startup Ecosystem Forward

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) on Thursday hosted an engaging dialogue titled“Innovate J&K: Dialogue for a Startup-Driven Future” aiming to bolster the startup landscape of the Union Territory and nurture innovation and entrepreneurial spirit in the region.

The event held at the institute's Main Campus Sempora, Pampore, witnessed participation from early-stage startups, entrepreneurs, thought leaders and students from the University of Kashmir for an exclusive knowledge-sharing and mentorship opportunity.

Khair Ull Nissa Sheikh, Executive Director of Alson Motors and Principal Advisor at World Trade Centre India Services and Arjimand Hussain Wani, noted Development Economist and International Policy Analyst were the resource persons for the day-long event.

Speaking on the occasion, Khalid Jahangir, Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department with additional charge of Director, JKEDI, reflected on the region's long standing tradition of enterprise. He emphasized the growing dynamism of the entrepreneurial sector and the need to adapt with innovation and mindset transformation.

“The entrepreneurial spirit is not new to Jammu & Kashmir, it's rooted in our culture. What we need today is to channelize our existing talent pool to drive innovation and create scalable businesses. We need to channel it towards tech-driven ventures and future-ready business models. There is a lot of potential and we need to work together for this,” he remarked.

Read Also Kashmir's Startups Get Rare Boost from Top Indian Investor Kashmir's Startup Problem

He reiterated that with J&K Startup Policy in place now, the focus is on making the startup ecosystem robust, adding that,“Mentorship is one of the important pillars for building the startup ecosystem and today's event was part of the institute's efforts in this regard. JKEDI is on boarding the mentors for providing one to one mentorship to the startups of which there is a dire need.”

Khair Ull Nissa Sheikh, Executive Director of Alson Motors and Principal Advisor at World Trade Centre India Services in her address spoke on critical aspects of entrepreneurship, including decision-making under uncertainty, the importance of discipline and building sustainable ventures. She emphasized that entrepreneurial success stems from consistent motivation, adaptability and a growth-oriented mindset. She urged the startups to align their goals with the“Four Hs, Handicrafts, Horticulture and Agriculture, Hospitality and Healthcare, and follow the“Three Ds” of success: Discipline, Dedication, and Delayed Gratification.

Arjimand Hussain Wani, noted Development Economist and International Policy Analyst, led the second session and discussed global trends, highlighting that 39% of core job skills will change by 2030. Citing the Future of Jobs Report, he spoke about opportunities in green tech, AI, care economy, and e-commerce. He encouraged the startups to adopt scenario planning and integrate Best, Base, Worst and Opportunity Case models into their business plans.

He delivered compelling talk on entrepreneurship as a viable and necessary career path.“To build something of value, one must leave the comfort zone and navigate through uncertainty,” he said, drawing examples of successful ventures from within the Kashmir Valley.

The event witnessed participation from over 100 startups from across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, alongside university students and aspiring entrepreneurs. One of the key highlights of the event was the post-session one-on-one mentorship provided by the speakers. Selected startups received personalized guidance on refining their business models, tackling operational hurdles, and aligning their ventures with long-term strategic visions.

The participants lauded the event for its practical insights and strategic depth.“The session challenged us to go beyond conventional thinking,” said one participant. Another added,“The mentorship helped bring clarity and focus to our business strategy.”

The session concluded with an interactive Q&A where participants posed queries to the experts.

JKEDI reaffirmed its mission to build a robust startup ecosystem in J&K and announced initiatives such as Idea Challenge Competitions in schools and colleges to promote innovation from a young age.