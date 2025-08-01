Zojila Tunnel Completion Pushed To 2028: Govt
Responding to a question by Ganderbal MP Mian Altaf Ahmad, Gadkari said the initial deadline for the project was September 29, 2026. However, delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a terrorist attack at the nearby Sonamarg Tunnel Project and extreme weather conditions have pushed the completion date further.
The tunnel, which is being executed by the National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), has achieved 64% physical progress as of now.
The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 6,809 crore, out of which Rs 3,934.42 crore has been spent so far, the minister stated.
A total of 1,141 workers are currently employed in the project. Of these, 77% are from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and 28% of the workforce is specifically from Ganderbal district, where the project is located.Read Also Zojila Tunnel: MEIL Completes Excavation Of 10.4 KM Zojila Tunnel Project: 1000 Engineers, Labourers Working Hard To Script History
The Zojila Tunnel, once completed, will significantly improve connectivity to Ladakh and is considered a strategic infrastructure initiative by the central government .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment