Zojila Tunnel Completion Pushed To 2028: Govt

Srinagar- The Zojila Tunnel project in Jammu and Kashmir, which aims to provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Leh, is now expected to be completed by February 2028, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Responding to a question by Ganderbal MP Mian Altaf Ahmad, Gadkari said the initial deadline for the project was September 29, 2026. However, delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a terrorist attack at the nearby Sonamarg Tunnel Project and extreme weather conditions have pushed the completion date further.

The tunnel, which is being executed by the National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), has achieved 64% physical progress as of now.

The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 6,809 crore, out of which Rs 3,934.42 crore has been spent so far, the minister stated.

A total of 1,141 workers are currently employed in the project. Of these, 77% are from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and 28% of the workforce is specifically from Ganderbal district, where the project is located.

The Zojila Tunnel, once completed, will significantly improve connectivity to Ladakh and is considered a strategic infrastructure initiative by the central government .