USDJPY Wave Analysis 31 July 2025

USDJPY: ⬆️ Buy

– USDJPY broke resistance zone

– Likely rise to resistance level 152.00

USDJPY currency pair recently broke the resistance zone located between the resistance level 148.85 (which stopped earlier waves A and i) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from January.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active impulse wave c, which belongs to medium-term ABC correction (2) from April.

USDJPY currency pair can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 152.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave C).