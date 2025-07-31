Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary Rubio's Call With Romanian Foreign Minister Toiu

2025-07-31 11:00:29

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu today.  The leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation on defense, energy, and countering illegal migration.  Secretary Rubio reiterated to Minister Toiu our desire for fair and balanced trade and welcomed Romania’s participation in the Electronic Nationality Verification program.

