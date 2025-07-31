Secretary Rubio's Call With Romanian Foreign Minister Toiu

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu today. The leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation on defense, energy, and countering illegal migration. Secretary Rubio reiterated to Minister Toiu our desire for fair and balanced trade and welcomed Romania’s participation in the Electronic Nationality Verification program.

