IMD Predicts More Rain, Thunderstorm For Parts Of NCR Issues Orange Alert For Assam, Arunachal

Weather today: Heavy rainfall is likely in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on August 1, according to the India Meteorological Department. An orange alert is in place for these two states.

Delhi-NCR weather today

After parts of the national capital witnessed light showers throughout the day on July 31, the minimum temperature is expected to settle around 23 to 25 degrees Celsius today, which is 2 to 4 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature across Delhi-NCR is likely to be in the range of 33 to 35 degrees Celsius, around 2 to 4 degrees below normal.

The IMD lifted yellow alert warning and forecasted,“Generally cloudy sky. Very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning" for Delhi-NCR.

The weather agency in its latest weather report said,“Extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya on 02nd August.”

Amid effective fisherman alert until August 5 along coastal areas adjoining Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, IMD predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the next five days. Over West India, light to moderate rainfall is likely during the next to 6 days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in the following regions:



In West Bengal and Sikkim till August 7

In Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh on August 1

In Bihar until August 5

In Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir between August 4 and 6

In Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till August 6

In Punjab between August 3 and 5

In Rajasthan on August 1 and between August 3 and 6 “Light/moderate rainfall at many places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and isolated heavy rainfall likely to continue over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura” till August 6.

According to the Meteorological Department, several regions across the country will most likely receive normal rainfall in August, except parts of northeast and adjoining areas in the east.“September rainfall likely to be above normal,” IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra informed PTI.