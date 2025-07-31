Marco Rubio Calls India An 'Ally, Strategic Partner', But Flags Differences Over Russia Ties: 'Not Going To Align 100%..

MENAFN - Live Mint) India-Russia ties: US Secretary of State Rubio stated that India is an“ally, strategic partner” when it comes to global trade; however, he stressed in international relations (foreign policy), it's unrealistic to expect that two countries or allies will agree on everything all the time.

"Look, global trade – India is an ally. It's a strategic partner. Like anything in foreign policy, you're not going to align 100 per cent of the time on everything,” Fox Radio quoted US Secretary of State Rubio as saying.

(More to come)