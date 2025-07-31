There Are 240 General Secondary Education Institutions Remaining In Donetsk Oblast
“Today, there are 67,400 students in Donetsk region schools who will continue their education in the new 2025-2026 academic year in a distance learning format... Today, we have 240 general secondary education institutions remaining in the network,” said the head of the region.
Vadym Filashkin / Photo: Donetsk Regional Military Administration press service
He added that, according to decisions made by the military administrations of populated areas, 16 schools will suspend educational services starting September 1, 2025.
As reported, 33% of the Donetsk region is currently under the control of the Ukrainian authorities. More than 261,000 civilians remain in this territory. Russian occupiers strike the region daily with about 3,000 blows from all possible types of weapons.Read also: Three more Ukrainian children returned from temporarily occupied territories and Russia
Evacuation continues in the region. In total, about 1 million 244 thousand civilians have been evacuated from the territory of Donetsk region controlled by the Ukrainian authorities, of which about 193,600 are children.
First photo is illustrative
