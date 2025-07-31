VIDEO: Donald Trump Shoots Back Over 'Tariffs In His First Term' Question - 'Was Fighting Lunatics....'
"Why didn't you invoke this law in your first term?" the reporter asked.
Trump shot back, "In my first term, I was fighting lunatics like you, who were trying to do things incorrectly and inappropriately to a president that was duly elected."
Trump took a final parting shot, calling out reporters for not covering "well" the "hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs" the administration took in from China during his first term.
