VIDEO: Donald Trump Shoots Back Over 'Tariffs In His First Term' Question - 'Was Fighting Lunatics....'

2025-07-31 09:01:15
(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald Trump called a reporter a "lunatic" when the latter questioned him about invoking a 1977 law to enact his sweeping tariffs.

"Why didn't you invoke this law in your first term?" the reporter asked.

Trump shot back, "In my first term, I was fighting lunatics like you, who were trying to do things incorrectly and inappropriately to a president that was duly elected."

Trump took a final parting shot, calling out reporters for not covering "well" the "hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs" the administration took in from China during his first term.

